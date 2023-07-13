Exclusive: Sanchita Ugale to enter Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

Young and talented actress Sanchita Ugale who was seen in the Vikrant Massey-hosted series Crime Aaj Kal, has bagged an interesting role in Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya. Produced by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions, Wagle Ki Duniya is the perfect laugh riot that every family looks forward to after a tiring day. Recently, we at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Karan Sharma entering the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Karan Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

We now hear of Sanchita Ugale entering the show soon.

As per a reliable source, “She is shooting for the show presently.”

The cast of the show includes notable actors Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan), his wife Vandana (Pariva Pranati), and their kids Sakhi (Chinamayee Salvi) and Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi), as well as the senior Wagles, Srinivas Wagle (Aanjjan Srivastav) and Radhika Wagle (Bharti Achrekar). The unity they display in the face of adversity, and their amusing problem-solving tactics always bring a smile to the viewer’s faces.

We buzzed the actor, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer JD Majethia and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

