Exclusive: Siddhant Issar to play Meghanad in Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Versatile actor Siddhant Issar, son of prolific actor Puneet Issar will be the next big entry in the Sony TV mythological show, Shrimad Ramayan. The show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has started on a majestic scale and is getting rave reviews for its production values, apt casting and engaging storytelling.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been writing exclusively about the many new entries on board the show. We recently wrote about CID fame Ansha Sayed being roped in to play the role of Tadka. We also wrote about Meer Ali reprising the role of Devraj Indra again in his career with this show. If you have missed reading these newsbreaks, you can check it here.

Exclusive: CID fame Ansha Sayed to play a cameo in Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Exclusive: Meer Ali to play Devraj Indra for Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

We now hear of Siddhant Issar being roped in to play the role of Ravan’s son, Meghanad. As we know, Siddhant was inducted into the Swastik Productions’ show on Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, in the mighty role of Tarakasur.

He will now enter the production house’s show on Sony TV, Shrimad Ramayan.

We buzzed Siddhant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Siddhant Issar is known to have played the role of Prabhu Shri Ram many times in the large-scale Ramleela, enacted all across the country for many years now.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.