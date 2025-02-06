Exclusive: Zee TV’s historical Rambhakt Tulsidas gets scrapped

Zee TV’s much-anticipated launch in the year 2025 was slated to be the grand extravaganza, featuring the life and journey of the great poet Tulsidas. The historical show Rambhakt Tulsidas was to be produced by Piyush Gupta, Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ banner Raindance Entertainment.

In fact, we at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively on the main cast in this historical spectacle. Popular actors Tarun Khanna and Rati Pandey were to play the role of Tulsi’s parents. Child actor Naman Ratan was to play the titular role of Tulsidas in the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear this shocking yet confirmed news that Rambhakt Tulsidas has been scrapped from the upcoming programming lineup of Zee TV. For the uninitiated, the channel had also run the first look, a promo of the show a month ago.

Yes, the fact now is that the show is not happening!!

As per a reliable source, “Alignment issues between the makers and the broadcaster is likely to be the reason behind the show being shelved.”

This is a sad development, considering that the show was supposed to be mounted on a large scale, with a lot of money being allocated per episode.

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperso but did not get revert till we filed the story.

