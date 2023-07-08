Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura to marry German girlfriend, read details

Television heartthrob Manit Joura, who has won hearts with his captivating performances as Rishabh in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya, is all to marry his long-term German girlfriend tomorrow. The wedding will take place in Udaipur.

According to the reports in Times Of India, the wedding festivities are expected to blend Indian and German traditions. Close friends and family members will join the celebration. The two also plan to register their marriage in Europe this December.

Manit’s relationship with his German partner has been a closely guarded secret until now. Confirming the news, Manit said that he has found his life partner and two families are coming together. However, he refused to share more details about the wedding. The news of their impending marriage has taken fans by surprise.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Hombale Films expresses gratitude to Indian audience with a note in multiple languages for the overwhelming response to ‘Salaar: Part CEASEFIRE’!

Also Read: It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films