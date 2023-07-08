ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura to marry German girlfriend, read details

Manit Joura is all to marry his long-term German girlfriend. The wedding will take place in Udaipur. The wedding festivities are expected to blend Indian and German traditions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 17:53:14
Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura to marry German girlfriend, read details

Television heartthrob Manit Joura, who has won hearts with his captivating performances as Rishabh in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya, is all to marry his long-term German girlfriend tomorrow. The wedding will take place in Udaipur.

According to the reports in Times Of India, the wedding festivities are expected to blend Indian and German traditions. Close friends and family members will join the celebration. The two also plan to register their marriage in Europe this December.

Manit’s relationship with his German partner has been a closely guarded secret until now. Confirming the news, Manit said that he has found his life partner and two families are coming together. However, he refused to share more details about the wedding. The news of their impending marriage has taken fans by surprise.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

