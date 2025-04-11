Shabir Ahluwalia Returns To Screen With Sony SAB’s Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, Checkout Promo

Shabir Ahluwalia is undoubtedly a well-known actor in the TV industry who has won hearts with his dashing, fun, and macho personality. The actor is all set to return to the screens with his upcoming show, Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. The actor was last seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, and this time, his appearance will be something different. The promo for his upcoming show was released today, and it’s already all over the internet.

Sony SAB dropped the promo for the show, and it begins with Shabir chilling near the riverside with his dog watching the news. A journalist questions what Shabir Ahluwalia’s next show will be. Meanwhile, his manager comes reading out a list of shows she has been offered, but none of them the actor likes. He asks his manager to bring him something different.

As Shabir leaves, his manager tells him that there is something different but he won’t be able to do. In reply, Shabir’s dog barks at him while Shabir asks the manager to show him what’s new. The manager shows the AI version of Shabir, who is 25 years old, which quite excites him. In the new show, Shabir is likely to appear as a romantic character.

Talking about Ufff…Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar produce Yeh Love Hai Mushkil under the banner Full House Media. In addition, we earlier exclusively learned that actress Ashi Singh will play the lead opposite Shabir Ahluwalia. You can check more details in the article below.

