Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhana get locked in storeroom

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh finds himself entangled in a fierce altercation with a group of masked assailants. The confrontation escalates dramatically when one of the assailants, fires at Reyansh (Kushal Tandon).

Reyansh gets injured and falls unconscious on the ground. The shocking incident leaves Aradhana, in a state of disbelief and utter shock. She rushes him to the hospital. On the next day, Aradhana interviews Malini during which Aradhana reveals that she was born in 1998. The same year that Malini purchased clothes for her daughter. Malini gets suspicious of Aradhana and stops the interview.

In the coming episode, Aradhana heads to a storeroom to find some papers. However, while she looks for the papers, Reyansh enters the room. Soon, the two argue with each other and Aradhana decides to leave. But she is shocked to find out that the door of the storeroom is locked now and the two are trapped inside the room.

OMG! What will happen next?

Also Read: ”I’m incredibly grateful for the immense admiration ‘Udh Di Phiran’ has been receiving” says Sunanda Sharma as her and Bilal Saeed’s Explosive Collaboration Sweeps the Punjabi Music Scene