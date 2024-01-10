Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita Lokhande breaks down in her mother’s arms, says ‘meri aisi kya galti ho gayi’

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for interesting drama. In the recently episode, Ankita, who is upset by her mother-in-law’s statements, expresses panic over the constant scrutiny and questioning, asking, “Meri aisi kya galti ho gayi ki mere liye itne questions ghar ke andar utha rahe hain”

Ankita discloses that her husband, Vicky Jain, has made hurtful remarks. She confides in her mother, seeking solace and guidance in the face of these challenges. Ankita’s mother advises her daughter to consider leaving the relationship, stating, “Tu na abhi usko chorr de.” The emotional exchange between mother and daughter brings to the forefront the complexities of Ankita’s personal life and the toll it has taken on her well-being.

Vicky Jain’s mother recently revealed that Vicky’s father had called Ankita Lokhande’s mother when he witnessed Ankita kicking her husband on national television. She said, “Jis din tumne laat maari thi, papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiya, ‘Tum apne pati ko aise laat maarti thi?’” This revelation left Ankita visibly upset. Ankita responded firmly, “Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi, meri maa akeli hai, mere papa ki death hui hai, aap mere mummy papa ko mat bolo please.”

