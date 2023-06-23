Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dollar exposes Khushwant's drug operation, Police arrest him

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital and is shaken. He realizes that he needs to speak to Sanjot and share his distress. But just before Sanjot can pick up the call and the two can finally take their first step to reconciliation, Dilpreet collapses as he suffers a heart attack.

Veer rushes Dilpreet to the hospital, and the doctor checks him. He reveals Dilpreet’s life is in danger. Veer informs Amrita about Dilpreet’s condition. Soon, Maan and Sanjot return from New York after learning about Dilpreet’s heart attack. When they reach the hospital, the doctors perform a heart operation on Dilpreet.

In the coming episode, Maan learns about Khushwant’s drug racket and takes the police to his house to get him arrested. However, Khushwant blames Rana and shows proof against him. But Dollar supports the Brar family and exposes Khushwant’s drug racket in front of the police. Soon, the police arrest Khushwant and take him away. Meanwhile, the entire Brar family praises Dollar for his brave decision.

Will Khushwant return and seek revenge on the Brar family?

