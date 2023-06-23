ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dollar exposes Khushwant's drug operation, Police arrest him

Dollar exposes Khushwant’s drug racket in front of the police. Soon, the police arrest Khushwant and take him away. Meanwhile, the entire Brar family praises Dollar for his brave decision in Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 12:28:50
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dollar exposes Khushwant's drug operation, Police arrest him

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital and is shaken. He realizes that he needs to speak to Sanjot and share his distress. But just before Sanjot can pick up the call and the two can finally take their first step to reconciliation, Dilpreet collapses as he suffers a heart attack.

Veer rushes Dilpreet to the hospital, and the doctor checks him. He reveals Dilpreet’s life is in danger. Veer informs Amrita about Dilpreet’s condition. Soon, Maan and Sanjot return from New York after learning about Dilpreet’s heart attack. When they reach the hospital, the doctors perform a heart operation on Dilpreet.

In the coming episode, Maan learns about Khushwant’s drug racket and takes the police to his house to get him arrested. However, Khushwant blames Rana and shows proof against him. But Dollar supports the Brar family and exposes Khushwant’s drug racket in front of the police. Soon, the police arrest Khushwant and take him away. Meanwhile, the entire Brar family praises Dollar for his brave decision.

Will Khushwant return and seek revenge on the Brar family?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: My father’s constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul

Also Read: Yoga teaches us to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves: Ashi Singh on International Yoga Day

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan and Sanjot return from New York
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan and Sanjot return from New York
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack
Vanshaj: Premraj, Yuvika’s father suffers a massive heart attack
Vanshaj: Premraj, Yuvika’s father suffers a massive heart attack
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Latest Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai secures a gun with her brave act
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai secures a gun with her brave act
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti stops Surilii and Shivendra from leaving the mahal
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti stops Surilii and Shivendra from leaving the mahal
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gives a pleasant surprise to Sahiba
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gives a pleasant surprise to Sahiba
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s intervention foils Jahaan’s attempt to connect with Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s intervention foils Jahaan’s attempt to connect with Elahi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav feels lost
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav feels lost
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument
Read Latest News