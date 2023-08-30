Television | Spoilers

Nimrit decides to fake an act to bring Aastha out of the stressful time. She scolds Aastha for not doing the household work and soon the latter reverts to her with her statements. Nimrit feels happy that her plan has worked in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) tries to speak to Veer. However, he refuses to talk to her and stays away from her. Soon, Amrita decides to take a big step. She goes to an isolated area near a hill and decides to end her life. However, Rana witnesses Amrita standing on the edge and runs to save her life. Rana manages to save Amrita from committing suicide.

Amrita feels uneasy and Sanjot notices her behaviour. Hence, the latter secretly gets Amrita’s test done. Soon, the result comes out and it is revealed that Amrita is pregnant and she can become a mother. Soon, the family dresses up and arranges a surprise moment for Veer and Amrita and announces the latter’s pregnancy.

In the coming episode, Aastha (Reema Vohra) is still in shock after her miscarriage. Nimrit (Kanika Maheshwari) decides to fake an act to bring Aastha out of the trauma. She scolds Aastha for not doing the household work and soon the latter reverts to her with her statements. Nimrit feels happy that her plan has worked. Soon, Nimrit takes special care of Aastha.

Will Amrita’s child bring happiness in the family?

