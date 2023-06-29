Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Prabhjot regains her memory

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Tavleen’s vow to take away every moment of the Brar family’s happiness. Hence, she tells him the truth about Veer’s mother minutes before the wedding. Tavleen also instigates Veer against the Brar family by telling Veer that the Brar family is responsible for Prabhjot’s condition.

Veer is infuriated that everyone has kept his mother’s truth hidden. He confronts the family members just before the marriage. However, Veer also reveals Tavleen’s truth in front of the family. He reveals how she revealed his mother’s truth and asks for a favor. Veer exposes Tavleen and soon gets married to Amrita.

In the coming episode, Prabhjot realizes Veer is her son at Amrita and Veer’s wedding. However, Tavleen separates the son and mother. She vows never to let Prabhjot and Veer reunite. Soon Tavleen drags Prabhjot out of the venue, and Maan comes in front of Prabhjot. The latter’s past reflects before her eyes, and Prabhjot regains her memory.

Will Veer and Prabhjot reunite?

