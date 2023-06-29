ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Prabhjot regains her memory

Tavleen vows never to let Prabhjot and Veer reunite. Soon Tavleen drags Prabhjot out of the venue, and Maan comes in front of Prabhjot. The latter’s past reflects before her eyes, and Prabhjot regains her memory in Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 12:23:01
Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Tavleen’s vow to take away every moment of the Brar family’s happiness. Hence, she tells him the truth about Veer’s mother minutes before the wedding. Tavleen also instigates Veer against the Brar family by telling Veer that the Brar family is responsible for Prabhjot’s condition.

Veer is infuriated that everyone has kept his mother’s truth hidden. He confronts the family members just before the marriage. However, Veer also reveals Tavleen’s truth in front of the family. He reveals how she revealed his mother’s truth and asks for a favor. Veer exposes Tavleen and soon gets married to Amrita.

In the coming episode, Prabhjot realizes Veer is her son at Amrita and Veer’s wedding. However, Tavleen separates the son and mother. She vows never to let Prabhjot and Veer reunite. Soon Tavleen drags Prabhjot out of the venue, and Maan comes in front of Prabhjot. The latter’s past reflects before her eyes, and Prabhjot regains her memory.

Will Veer and Prabhjot reunite?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

