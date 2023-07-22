Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana taunts Maan over his farming decison

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story continues to unfold, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Amrita (Kaveri Priyam), Riya, Veer (Paras Arora), and Dollar decide to find out what Biji and Dilpreet are hiding from everyone. Later, Veer sees Dilpreet working in the garage. Dilpreet gets hurt working in a garage while Aastha takes all the kids to the Maan hospital.

Later, Biji throws Maan (Sandeep Baswana) and Rana (Ravi Gossain) out of the house. Maan gets upset with the constant problem at the house. He breaks down in front of Aastha. However, the latter motivates him to fight all odds. Soon, Maan goes to the farm and decides to do farming. He promises to save the farm and house.

In the coming episode, Maan decides to take up farming, determined to save the family’s legacy. Dilpreet, witnessing Maan’s dedication, feels a sense of pride in his son’s decision. Rana taunts Maan about his unconventional career choice. He questions Maan’s capability to be a farmer, raising doubts about his dedication and perseverance. Maan is determined to prove his worth and contribute to the family’s well-being.

Will he manage to get the house back?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin