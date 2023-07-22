ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana taunts Maan over his farming decison

Maan decides to take up farming, determined to save the family's legacy. Dilpreet, witnessing Maan's dedication, feels a sense of pride in his son's decision. Rana taunts Maan about his unconventional career choice in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jul,2023 16:55:02
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana taunts Maan over his farming decison 836282

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story continues to unfold, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Amrita (Kaveri Priyam), Riya, Veer (Paras Arora), and Dollar decide to find out what Biji and Dilpreet are hiding from everyone. Later, Veer sees Dilpreet working in the garage. Dilpreet gets hurt working in a garage while Aastha takes all the kids to the Maan hospital.

Later, Biji throws Maan (Sandeep Baswana) and Rana (Ravi Gossain) out of the house. Maan gets upset with the constant problem at the house. He breaks down in front of Aastha. However, the latter motivates him to fight all odds. Soon, Maan goes to the farm and decides to do farming. He promises to save the farm and house.

In the coming episode, Maan decides to take up farming, determined to save the family’s legacy. Dilpreet, witnessing Maan’s dedication, feels a sense of pride in his son’s decision. Rana taunts Maan about his unconventional career choice. He questions Maan’s capability to be a farmer, raising doubts about his dedication and perseverance. Maan is determined to prove his worth and contribute to the family’s well-being.

Will he manage to get the house back?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm  835797
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm 
"My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence,"- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj 835642
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap’s essence,”- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Pushpa's journey of self-exploration and achieving her late father's dream of Patola weaving unfolds in Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible 835340
Pushpa’s journey of self-exploration and achieving her late father’s dream of Patola weaving unfolds in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt   833917
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt  
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana 833413
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hot In Backless Satin Dress; Check Here 836294
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hot In Backless Satin Dress; Check Here
Mouni Roy gets admitted to hospital for 9 days, read details 836305
Mouni Roy gets hospitalized for 9 days, read details
Titlie Spoiler: Garv shows his true colour 836279
Titlie Spoiler: Garv shows his true colour
Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe 836274
Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Neerja agrees to marry Babban 836266
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Neerja agrees to marry Babban
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha 836268
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha
Read Latest News