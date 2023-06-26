Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya and Dollar come close during Amrita-Veer’s Haldi ceremony

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Dollar supports the Brar family and exposes Khushwant’s drug racket in front of the police. Soon, the police arrest Khushwant and take him away. Meanwhile, the entire Brar family praises Dollar for his brave decision.

The wedding preparations of Veer and Amrita begin. During the celebration, Tavleen reveals to Sanjot that Veer is Prabhjot’s son. Sanjot gets shocked to know the truth. Later, Sanjot witnesses Veer in stress, and she questions about the same. Soon, Veer reveals that Prabhjot has gone missing. Veer searches for her and witnesses Prabhjot running in front of a car. As she is about to meet with an accident, Veer pulls her aside and saves her life.

In the coming episode, the Brar family gear up for Veer and Amrita’s haldi ceremony. During the festivities, the family members dance together. While they dance, Dollar and Riya come close and have romantic eye contact. The family members witness their cute and romantic moments and tease them. Dollar and Riya hug each other and blush.

Will Dollar and Riya also marry along with Veer and Amrita?

