Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot leaves Brar house, Dilpreet gets upset

Sanjot chooses her son over her husband. Hence, Dilpreet is upset as Sanjot leaves the house along with Maan in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 14:18:12
Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Amrita and the entire Brar family reach the police station. They inform the police that Maan has evidence and will soon bring it to him. The inspector decides to bring Rana out while they wait for Maan. On the other hand, Maan, on his way to the police station, gets chased by goons, and they snatch the proof from his hand.

Unaware of the situation, the Brar family waits for Maan. The inspector refuses to wait for long and again arrests Rana. Dilpreet gets angry post-Rana’s arrest. He holds Maan responsible for the same. Soon, Dilpreet decides to kick Maan out of the house. However, a huge drama takes place when Sanjot stops Maan from going. Dilpreet gets frustrated and asks Sanjot to accompany Maan and leave the house.

In the coming episode, Talveer manages to get Rana’s bail, and he returns home. However, Dilpreet is upset as Sanjot leaves the house along with Maan. She will also be going to America with her son. Dilpreet misses Sanjot and refuses to eat dinner. Rana and Nimrit try to make him have food.

Will Sanjot return?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

