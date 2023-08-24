ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer lashes out at Amrita after learning pregnancy truth

Riya reveals to Veer that Amrita is not pregnant and she can never become a mother. This shocks Veer and he confronts Amrita. When Amrita reveals the truth. Veer gets angry at her in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Aug,2023 17:13:46
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer lashes out at Amrita after learning pregnancy truth 845410

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Veer thinks that Amrita is pregnant and decides to surprise anyone. He brings printed T-shirts and makes everyone wear them. Soon, he announces Amrita’s pregnancy and the family congratulates them. However, Amrita is upset as she knows that she can never get pregnant.

Maan and Aastha reveal Aastha’s pregnancy news. While Sanjot gets happy, Dilpreet gets angry at the couple. Soon, the villagers come to the Brar house and they start taunting Maan and Aastha. However, Sanjot takes a stand for Aastha and supports her like her daughter which makes Aastha emotional.

In the coming episode, Amrita falls unconscious as she slips due to Nimrit’s push. Soon, Veer gets angry at Nimrit for not being careful with Amrita, who is pregnant. However, Riya gets furious with Veer’s behaviour and soon reveals to Veer that Amrita is not pregnant and she can never become a mother. This shocks Veer and he confronts Amrita. When Amrita reveals the truth. Veer gets angry at her for lying to him.

Will Veer and Amrita solve their difference?

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (14-19 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News