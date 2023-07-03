ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?

Shiv and Damayanti happen to see Monty with a gun. The two get shocked. Damayanti witnesses her son’s life in danger and soon jumps in to save him in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jul,2023 15:28:32
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s wedding festivities begin. Shivendra and the Barot family come up with a surprise at the function. Shivendra dances with Damayanti on the song ‘Ek Dusre Se Kaarte Hain Pyaar Hum’, and the other brothers join in. Samar witnesses the happy bond between the Barot family and gets jealous. He gears up to take an extreme step against the family.

Samar devises a sinister plan to end Shiv’s life by seeking assistance from Sasha’s husband, Monty, who is Shiv’s enemy. Samar secretly hires Monty to carry out the heinous act and arranges a meeting with him at the Barot family residence. On the wedding day, Samar instructs Monty to shoot Shiv, setting the stage for a devastating turn of events.

In the coming episode, the Barot family indulges in Raghvendra and Swatilekha’s varmala ceremony. Monty aims at Shiv to kill him. Soon, Shiv and Damayanti happen to see Monty with a gun. The two get shocked. Damayanti witnesses her son’s life in danger and soon jumps in.

OMG! Will Shiv die?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed

Also Read: Exclusive: Tushar Pandey bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar hires Monty to kill Shiv
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar hires Monty to kill Shiv
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s arrival at the wedding shocks Priya
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s arrival at the wedding shocks Priya
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family’s happy bond makes Samar jealous
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family’s happy bond makes Samar jealous
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?
Latest Stories
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for ‘due bills’, line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’
Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for ‘due bills’, line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’
Read Latest News