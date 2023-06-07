Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Madhu vows to avenge Barot family for ruining Swatilekha’s life

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Damayanti’s ill-treatment of Surilii makes Shivendra angry. However, Damayanti orders Shivendra to return home and leave Surilii. Angry and upset, Surilii tries to leave. However, Shivendra tries to pacify her

Shivendra and Surilii get married and come to Ranak. Damayanti gets excited to hear about her son returning. However, she gets shocked when she witnesses Shivendra and Surilii in wedding outfits. Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that Surilii is now his wife and the family’s daughter-in-law. Damayanti remains speechless and refuses to welcome them. She leaves to rest in her room. Meanwhile, Shivendra’s brothers welcome Surilii into the house.

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilii meet Veera and seek his blessing. Shivrndra promises Veera that he will convince Ranimaa. While Shivendra and Surilii start their new journey, Swatilekha breaks down in her mother, Madhu’s arms. The latter worries about her daughter and decides to ruin Barot family for breaking Swatilekha’s heart.

Will Damayanti protect her family?

