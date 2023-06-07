ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Madhu vows to avenge Barot family for ruining Swatilekha’s life

Swatilekha breaks down in her mother, Madhu’s arms. The latter gets worried about for her daughter and decides to ruin Barot family for breaking Swatilekha’s heart in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 13:54:30
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Damayanti’s ill-treatment of Surilii makes Shivendra angry. However, Damayanti orders Shivendra to return home and leave Surilii. Angry and upset, Surilii tries to leave. However, Shivendra tries to pacify her

Shivendra and Surilii get married and come to Ranak. Damayanti gets excited to hear about her son returning. However, she gets shocked when she witnesses Shivendra and Surilii in wedding outfits. Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that Surilii is now his wife and the family’s daughter-in-law. Damayanti remains speechless and refuses to welcome them. She leaves to rest in her room. Meanwhile, Shivendra’s brothers welcome Surilii into the house.

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilii meet Veera and seek his blessing. Shivrndra promises Veera that he will convince Ranimaa. While Shivendra and Surilii start their new journey, Swatilekha breaks down in her mother, Madhu’s arms. The latter worries about her daughter and decides to ruin Barot family for breaking Swatilekha’s heart.

Will Damayanti protect her family?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

