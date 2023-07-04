ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot

Samar shields Damayanti, taking the bullet meant for Shiv. The gunshot echoed, leaving the family and guests in shock and disbelief in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 14:17:56
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Samar devises a sinister plan to end Shiv’s life by seeking assistance from Sasha’s husband, Monty, who is Shiv’s enemy. Samar secretly hires Monty to carry out the heinous act and arranges a meeting with him at the Barot family residence. On the wedding day, Samar instructs Monty to shoot Shiv, setting the stage for a devastating turn of events.

The Barot family indulges in Raghvendra and Swatilekha’s varmala ceremony. Monty aims at Shiv to kill him. Soon, Shiv and Damayanti happen to see Monty with a gun. The two get shocked. Damayanti witnesses her son’s life in danger and soon jumps in.

In the coming episode, Samar shields Damayanti, taking the bullet meant for Shiv. The gunshot echoed, leaving the family and guests in shock and disbelief. As Samar fell unconscious, the Barot family immediately rushed to his aid. Meanwhile, Monty, overcome with fear, seized the opportunity to escape from the scene.

OMG! Will Barot family catch Monty?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

