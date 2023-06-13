Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan struggles to reach Elahi on her wedding day

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Elahi searches for Jahaan in her wedding attire. She nearly meets with an accident, but Jordan arrives just in time to rescue her. Elahi blames Jordan for orchestrating everything, but Jordan shows her footage of Jahaan at the airport, ready to leave India.

Elahi returns home with a broken heart as her marriage with Jahaan gets cancelled. However, Mahi manipulates Amar and asks him to consider Jordan for Elahi. Amar comes to speak to his daughter. He pleads with Elahi to accept Jordan and marry him for her good future. Elahi is forced to accept the alliance, and she decides to marry him.

In the coming episode, Elahi comes to the mandap. She still waits for Jahaan to appear and stop the wedding. However, her dreams shatter when Jordan puts garland around her neck. Soon, Elahi and Jordan exchange garlands. They begin to take wedding vows together. Meanwhile, Jahaan tries to contact Elahi to reveal about his parents’ accident.

OMG! Will Jahaan learn about Jordan and Elahi’s wedding? Will he stop the wedding?

