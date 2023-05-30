Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay makes a big promise to Prachi

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen, Ranbir finds Balbeera hiding in the house. Ranbir thrashes and beats him. He asks Balbeera about Prachi but refuses to tell him the truth. Balbeera mentions that Prachi’s life is in danger. Soon, he fools everyone in the house and runs away. Ranbir gets worried for Prachi.

Ranbir searches for Prachi in the house. He finally finds Prachi in the water tank and saves her life. Ranbir decides to stay beside Prachi to care for her. Kohli family, too, supports Ranbir’s decision. Meanwhile, Rhea learns about Ranbir’s care for Prachi and gets angry. Rhea feels jealous and decides to win Ranbir. She promises to create such a situation that forces Ranbir to marry her.

In the coming episode, Akshay meets Prachi after he learns about her kidnapping incident. Prachi shares her ordeal about Khushi with him. Soon, Akshay makes a promise to Prachi. He tells Prachi that even if Ranbir wants Khushi, he will get Khushi in the house for her within a day. He promises to reunite her with her daughter Khushi.

Will Akshay manage to fulfill Prachi’s wish?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra desires to embark on a new journey with Surilii