Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to give good news about their daughter Panchi to Prachi

Ranbir and Prachi’s happy reunion with their daughter Khushi in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. It formerly starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. Currently, it stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul as the second-generation leads. The show’s concept was originally based on Jane Austen’s 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility. The show was rebranded as Kumkum Bhagya: Doosri Peedhi in 2019, with a new generation appearing.

The recent six-year leap and entry of Khushi in Prachi and Ranbir’s life have entertained the audience; the show’s roaring success since 2014 on the viewership charts cannot be missed. On completion of nine years, the whole team recently celebrated its success by distributing sweets and cupcakes, followed by numerous selfie moments. At the celebrations, the entire team spoke of their pride in being associated with the show and making their own individual contribution towards making it such a big success.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi) got kidnapped by her mother’s boyfriend, and to save her from goons, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) are trying to rescue her. Even Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and Rhea (Tina Philip) try to help them find Khushi. Later, Wilson tries to kill Prachi, but Khushi jumps in between and gets shot. Ranbir and Prachi get Khushi to a hospital. Later, Rhea prays for Khushi’s health. Akshay tells Mr. Tandon about the incident with Khushi. Ranbir and Prachi console each other at the hospital. Rhea comes rushing towards Ranbir and hugs him. Akshay comes to meet Prachi as well. Ranbir sees Prachi talking to Akshay. The family members cry over Khushi’s condition.

Later, the doctor tells everyone that Khushi’s condition is critical. The doctor tells everyone that Khushi is not responding to the medication. Prachi prays, and later, Khushi opens her eyes. Khushi falls unconscious once again, worrying everyone. Akshay consoles Prachi and tells her that he is proud of her. Ranbir tells Mr Tandon that Akshay also loves Prachi and cares for her.

At the hospital, Ranbir and Prachi pray for Khushi. Later, Ranbir asks the doctor to check if his and Khushi’s DNA matches. Ranbir gets the DNA test done and also gets his hands on the reports. Meanwhile, the hospital nurse also decides to match Prachi and Khushi’s DNA. Ranbir reads his report, which reveals that Khushi is his daughter, as their DNA matches. On the other hand, Prachi’s DNA also matches Khushi’s. On the other hand, the nurse matches Prachi’s DNA with Khushi’s after she witnesses a birthmark on Khushi’s leg, as mentioned by Shahana. Prachi’s DNA matches Khushi, and she learns Khushi is her daughter Panchi.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Prachi are unaware that they know Khushi is their daughter Panchi. Ranbir gets happy seeing the report and shares the happy news with Prachi first and then the entire family. On the other hand, Pallavi worries about her son seeing Prachi and Akshay’s closeness. She asks Vikram to get married to Rhea and Ranbir so that Ranbir can move on in his life and doesn’t get affected by Prachi’s relationship with Akshay.

Will Ranbir and Prachi come together for their daughter Panchi? Who will Panchi’s custody: Ranbir or Prachi?

