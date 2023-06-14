Maitree spoiler: Kamna vows to separate Harsh and Maitree

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Ashish claims Kamna to be a culprit. Soon, Harsh takes offense to Ashish’s statements. Soon, Harsh and Ashish fight, and the latter slaps Harsh. Maitree gets shocked and rebukes Ashish for his action.

Sona takes Maitree to her room and apologizes for always blaming her. Sona mentions how her son was responsible for his death, not her. Maitree hugs her. Soon, Sona motivates Maitree to fight her battle and assures her support. Maitree gets happy with Sona’s support and fights for her love and family.

In the coming episode, Maitree and Sona put up an act wherein the latter scolds Maitree and asks her not to enter the kitchen. Seeing his wife being humiliated by Sona, Harsh takes a stand for Maitree. The latter gets happy seeing Harsh’s soft corner for her. Sona and Maitree get happy as their plan works. Meanwhile, Kamna and Nandini get furious. Kamna vows to separate Harsh and Maitree by creating rifts between the two.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree manage to expose Kamna with the help of Sona?

