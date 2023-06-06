ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sarkar's shocking demand shakes Meet and Manmeet's love

Meet and Manmeet beg Sarkar and Shagun to leave Cheeku. Sarkar agrees to give Cheeku to Meet, but in return, he demands that Meet and Manmeet separate forever in Zee TV’s show, Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 13:03:01
Loyal viewers of Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, have witnessed the beautiful love story between Meet and Manmeet. Despite facing numerous challenges and societal norms, their love for each other has stood strong. Now, the fans can gear up for unexpected twists in the upcoming episodes.

According to the storyline, Manmeet and Meet find Cheeku but Sarkar and the team follow them. Sarkar points a gun at Meet and Cheeku, but Manmeet saves them. Soon, Manmeet asks Meet and Cheeku to escape. While they do so and hide in Sarkar’s car, Shagun gets angry at Manmeet. She decides to harm Sumeet in front of Manmeet so that he reveals Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts.

In the coming episode, Meet suffocates, and Cheeku runs for help. Soon, Sarkar witnesses him and calls the goons to catch him. Meet and Manmeet learn about the same and get shocked. Meet and Manmeet beg Sarkar and Shagun to leave Cheeku. Sarkar agrees to give Cheeku to Meet, but in return, he demands that Meet and Manmeet separate forever.

Viewers eagerly await each episode to witness how the story will unfold and if there is any hope for a reunion for Meet and Manmeet.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Meet and Manmeet separate forever?

Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

