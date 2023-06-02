ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shagun adopts Cheeku to seek revenge from Meet

Shagun comes into the house along with Cheeku. She informs Meet that she has adopted Cheeku, and now he is her son in Zee TV’s show, Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 13:49:44
Meet spoiler: Shagun adopts Cheeku to seek revenge from Meet

Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Meet comes to the orphanage to meet her son Cheeku. However, the manager informs them that Cheeku is not her son. Instead, they bring another child and mention he is Meet’s son. The latter refuses to believe so and decides to do a DNA test to find the truth.

Later, Meet comes home and sees a locket on Sumeet’s neck. Meet questions Sumeet about the same. The latter reveals that the locket belongs to Cheeku. She mentions how it was with Dadu, aka Sarkar, and she got it from him. Meet solves the mystery and learns that Sarkar knows that Cheeku is her son hence he has been plotting against her.

In the coming episode, Meet confronts Sarkar about knowing the truth about Cheeku being her son. Sarkar reveals that he wants to seek revenge on her. Soon, Shagun comes into the house along with Cheeku. She informs Meet that she has adopted Cheeku, and now he is her son. Meet and Manmeet get shocked.

What will happen next? Will Meet fight to get her son back?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta learns about Rajveer going to Luthra house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta learns about Rajveer going to Luthra house
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush and Shalu learn about Vikrant’s mystery girl Sweety
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush and Shalu learn about Vikrant’s mystery girl Sweety
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya meets Rhea on her wedding day
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya meets Rhea on her wedding day
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reaches Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reaches Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi to get Khushi on one condition
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi to get Khushi on one condition
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Talveen learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
"It is very easy to talk," Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on 'The Kerala Story'
"It is very easy to talk," Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on 'The Kerala Story'
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Read Latest News