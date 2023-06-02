Meet spoiler: Shagun adopts Cheeku to seek revenge from Meet

Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Meet comes to the orphanage to meet her son Cheeku. However, the manager informs them that Cheeku is not her son. Instead, they bring another child and mention he is Meet’s son. The latter refuses to believe so and decides to do a DNA test to find the truth.

Later, Meet comes home and sees a locket on Sumeet’s neck. Meet questions Sumeet about the same. The latter reveals that the locket belongs to Cheeku. She mentions how it was with Dadu, aka Sarkar, and she got it from him. Meet solves the mystery and learns that Sarkar knows that Cheeku is her son hence he has been plotting against her.

In the coming episode, Meet confronts Sarkar about knowing the truth about Cheeku being her son. Sarkar reveals that he wants to seek revenge on her. Soon, Shagun comes into the house along with Cheeku. She informs Meet that she has adopted Cheeku, and now he is her son. Meet and Manmeet get shocked.

What will happen next? Will Meet fight to get her son back?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih