Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shagun come face to face

Sumeet goes to meet Shagun and requests her to accept Abhay and Vani’s alliance. Shagun recognizes Sumeet to be Meet’s daughter in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 18:09:11
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Shagun decides to harm Sumeet but Meet saves her. Sarkar shoots Meet but Manmeet gets in his way. Meet decides to take the blame for Cheeku’s actions on herself and gets jailed.

Later, the show witnesses a leap and Meet’s daughter Sumeet is introduced. Sumeet plays the dhol at a dhaba to help an elderly man. A suitor’s family comes to see Vani, but their alliance does not happen. Masoom blames it on Sumeet, who makes a promise to her. Sumeet learns that Vani likes Abhay and makes him realise that he too loves Vani. Abhay turns out to be Shagun’s son. Shagun learns about Sumeet. Masoom lashes out at Sumeet for her action.

In the coming episode, Sumeet goes to meet Shagun and requests her to accept Abhay and Vani’s alliance. Shagun recognizes Sumeet to be Meet’s daughter. Sumeet mentions that her mother used to go to any extent to complete a task. Shagun questions Sumeet whether she would do the same. Sumeet remains speechless.

Will Sumeet accept Shagun’s challenge?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

