Meet spoiler: Sumeet worries about her future with Raunak

The makers (Shashi Sumeet Productions) of Zee TV’s show Meet produced are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Raunak gets shocked to witness Shlok’s name on Sumeet’s hand during Sangeet ceremony. He confronts Sumeet, demanding an explanation. Soon, Raunak forcefully attempts to remove the name from Sumeet’s hand, causing her pain and distress.

Sumeet tries to explain the situation, but Raunak remains adamant, refusing to listen to her pleas. Frustrated and hurt by his behavior, Sumeet slaps Raunak. She tells Raunak that she won’t tolerate such treatment.

In the coming episode, Sumeet comes to her room post the slapping incident and worries about her future with Raunak. Sumeet’s brother Raj notices her distress and approaches her for a conversation. Raj gently asks Sumeet if any external pressure influences her decision to marry Raunak. In response, Sumeet assures Raj that there is no external pressure. She expresses her genuine happiness and excitement about the upcoming marriage.

Will Sumeet’s reassurances be enough to quell Raj’s worries?

