Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Sumeet worries about her future with Raunak

Sumeet comes to her room post the slapping incident and worries about her future with Raunak. Sumeet's brother Raj notices her distress and approaches her for a conversation in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 11:54:55
The makers (Shashi Sumeet Productions) of Zee TV’s show Meet produced are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Raunak gets shocked to witness Shlok’s name on Sumeet’s hand during Sangeet ceremony. He confronts Sumeet, demanding an explanation. Soon, Raunak forcefully attempts to remove the name from Sumeet’s hand, causing her pain and distress.

Sumeet tries to explain the situation, but Raunak remains adamant, refusing to listen to her pleas. Frustrated and hurt by his behavior, Sumeet slaps Raunak. She tells Raunak that she won’t tolerate such treatment.

In the coming episode, Sumeet comes to her room post the slapping incident and worries about her future with Raunak. Sumeet’s brother Raj notices her distress and approaches her for a conversation. Raj gently asks Sumeet if any external pressure influences her decision to marry Raunak. In response, Sumeet assures Raj that there is no external pressure. She expresses her genuine happiness and excitement about the upcoming marriage.

Will Sumeet’s reassurances be enough to quell Raj’s worries?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (26 June – 2 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

