Pracchand Ashoka spoiler: Ashok and Kaurwaki’s unique wedding

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashoka produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ashok and Uma conspire in a plan that leads Devi to choose Ashok over Bhadrak. Padmanabh and Devi’s father devise a plan to retaliate against Ashok. On the other hand, Kaurwaki decides to speak to Ashok, and as she reaches his room, she tries to find him but sees a girl. Susima sends an assassin to kill Ashok who is disguised as a girl, but Kaurwaki misunderstands the situation and judges Ashok.

In the coming episode, during Devi’s Vidaai, a bull comes running towards Ashok and Devi. Ashok manages to calm the bull after a fight, but in the process, his hand gets a cut, and dramatically, his blood lands on Kaurwaki’s forehead.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.

