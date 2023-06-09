Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip gives 25 lakh donation for Rashi’s admission

Loyal viewers of Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Dilip accuses her of stealing the laptop. The police search Pushpa’s house and find the laptop in Pushpa’s cupboard. However, Pushpa refuses to believe so and mentions that she has not stolen the laptop. Later, Deepti remembers that she had left the device in Pushpa’s cupboard. When the blame comes on Deepti, her mother, Sonal, gets angry and creates chaos in the house, blaming the Patel family for ruining her daughter’s life.

In the coming episode, Dilip talks to the principal of the college to which Rashi wants admission. Rashi gets admitted to her favourite college, and Pushpa is very happy. But she is shocked and furious when she hears about Dilip’s donation of 25 lahks.

What will be Pushpa’s next step?

Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa Patel, a feisty, fun-loving, strong-willed, and self-made woman who sets out on an unconventional path to achieve a life of respect and dignity. Bringing alive the various shades of Pushpa’s colorful personality on screen is an ace actress and performer, Karuna Pandey. She is joined by a stellar cast, including Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Deshna Dugad, Garima Parihar, and Bhakti Rathod.

