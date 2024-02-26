Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak spoiler: Poornima and Rajneesh share a romantic moment in bed

Colors TV’s latest offering, Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak produced by BBC Studios India along with Mrinal Jha, is praised by the audiences. As seen so far, Poornima and Rajneesh seal their sacred bond with Lord Shiva’s blessings as they circle the holy fire seven times. Despite the disapproval of the Rajneesh family, Poornima remains determined to plead her case and win their acceptance of her marriage to Rajneesh.

Gawar drops an insect into the milk that Poornima had stored to create the meal for the Puja. Subsequently, Rajneesh’s family begins to accuse Poornima when a little kid consumes the meal. Poornima is caught off guard by a masked assailant, but Rajneesh comes to her rescue at the final moment. As the attacker runs away, Rajneesh takes off after him.

Now, in the coming episode, Poornima and Rajneesh go to bed when Poornima experiences pain in her back, Rajneesh decides to nurse her wound. Soon, while applying ointment Rajneesh gets romantic with Poornima and the two come close. Later, Poornima calls Rajneesh ‘jaadugar doctor’ and they have a hearty laugh.

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.

