In today’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhu is returning home in the morning. He spots Angoori in the garden. Vibhu approaches her and greets her. Angoori gets scared of him. Vibhu asks Angoori why she is sad. Angoori replies that she’s really missing Lalit. Vibhu asks Angoori, who’s Lalit? Angoori tells Vibhu that he was really close to her. Vibhu asks Angoori where she met Lalit. Angoori replies that before her marriage, she and Lalit used to spend hours in the woods with each other. And she also used to feed him with her hands. Vibhu asks Angoori that if she really liked Lalit, then why didn’t she marry him? Angoori tells Vibhu that Lalit was a billy goat. Vibhu gets relief. Vibhu asks Angoori where Lalit is now. Angoori starts crying and tells Vibhu that some villagers made Korma out of Lalit and ate him.

Then in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhu gets shocked. Angoori tells Vibhu that if she finds that villager someday, she will also make korma out of him and make all the villagers eat it. Vibhu tells Angoori to calm down. Angoori tells Vibhu that Lalit’s birthday is coming up, and she’s going to throw a grand party. So, she asks Vibhu if he wants to come. Vibhu says, why not, sure. Anu is excited because her product got recognized in the market. Tiwari walks into Anu’s house and sits beside her. Anu tells Tiwari that her product got a response from the market. Tiwari congratulates Anu. Anu gives Tiwari her product and tells him to guess what is it. Tiwari examines it and asks Anu if it’s any kind of itching cream.

Anu takes it and tells Tiwari that it’s a fairness cream. Tiwari apologizes to Anu. Anu says that she’s looking for a business partner. Tiwari tells Anu that he can be a great business partner. Anu stares at Tiwari. Tiwari asks Anu, why is she staring at him like this. Anu tells Tiwari that she’s analyzing him to see if he can be a suitable business partner or not. Tiwari asks Anu what she thinks. Anu tells Tiwari that he can be a great business partner. Tiwari gets delighted and asks what’s the first step. Anu tells Tiwari that she’s been working on this product for almost 9 years and spent about 10lacs rs and asks Tiwari to also spend 10 lacs on this for equal partnership. Tiwari agrees with her. Teeka and Tillu walk into Anu’s house with a basket of vegetables on Teeka’s head.

Teeka and Tillu greet Anu. Anu greets back. Teeka tells Anu that they have brought fresh vegetables for her. Anu asks Teeka and Tillu, when did they start this vegetable business? Teeka says just now. Tillu tells Anu that they sold all the vegetables, and now only these are left. Anu watches Teeka and Tillu and tells Tiwari that they will also need some staff in their business. And there are no better people than Teeka and Tillu for the job. Ammaji and Pandit Ramfal arrive at Tiwari’s house. Angoori comes in and greets Ammaji and Ramfal. Tiwari also shows up and greets them both. Tiwari tells Ramfal that he called to name his new business. Ramfal congratulates Tiwari on his business. Angoori leaves to get some food for Ramfal.

Later in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Angoori and Anu are sitting together at Angoori’s house. Anu tells Angoori that she had a word with her mother, and she gave her a lot of blessings. Angoori tells Anu that Mother’s blessings are really important for an individual to grow. Vibhu and David are sitting together and drinking. Vibhu asks David, who named him with the name “Vibhuti”. David tells Vibhu that his father Ahuti gave him this name. Vibhu says that he’s having a very similar name to his father’s. David tells Vibhu that everyone in their family has a similar name and that’s their signature, and if anybody did anything with their signature he will kill him.

Lastly in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhu calms him down. Anu, Tiwari, and Ramfal are sitting together. Tiwari asks Ramfal for the name suggestion. Anu tells Ramfal to give a name that is easy to speak. Ramfal suggests “Anma”. Anu and Tiwari both like the name. Tiwari asks Ramfal if their product will be successful. Ramfal tells them that their partnership will stay strong. Ramfal tells Tiwari if they really want to make their product successful they need to get a third partner named “Karamchand”. Tiwari asks Ramfal, how is he going to find someone named Karamchand. Ramfal makes it easy for Tiwari and tells him to name their trustworthy person Karamchand. Anu tells Tiwari that she knows a trustworthy person.

Picture Credit- Zee5