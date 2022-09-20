In today’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai episode, Angoori is watching Lalit’s picture on a laptop and mourning. Tiwari comes up and sits beside her. Angoori tells Tiwari about Lalit, that he died. Tiwari asks Angoori, when did she meet him? Angoori tells Tiwari that Lalit was her childhood love. Tiwari asks Angoori if she loves him. Angoori says, yes. Tiwari tells Angoori to love him as if he was Lalit. Angoori blindfolds Tiwari and leaves. Angoori brings grass and keeps it on Tiwari’s lap. Angoori tells Tiwari to take off the blindfold. Tiwari takes it off and gets scared after seeing grass on his lap. Tiwari asks Angoori, what is this? Angoori tells Tiwari that it’s Lalit’s favourite food item. Tiwari asks Angoori, was Lalit an animal? Angoori says, yes. Tiwari gets confused. Angoori tells Tiwari that it was a billy goat and someone made Korma out of it.

Anu is working on her laptop. Vibhu comes up and sits beside her. Anu tells Vibhu that she was waiting for him only. Vibhu tells her that he’s too tired to do anything. Anu says she doesn’t have any work for him. Anu tells Vibhu that his name “Vibhuti” doesn’t match his personality. Vibhu asks Anu, what’s wrong with his name. Anu says that his name is very vintage and outdated. Vibhu reminds Anu that she thought his name carried swag when they were in college. Anu says it’s been so long since she said this. David also shows up and asks them both, why are they fighting. Vibhu tells David that Anu is trying to change his name to “Karamchand”. David gets furious and tells Anu that Vibhu will not change his under any circumstances. Anu tells them that Ramfal told her that if she’ll have a business partner named Karamchand, her business will get successful.

Then in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhu asks Anu why is she following Ramfal’s advice. Anu tells Vibhu, it’s because of her business. David tells Anu the last time, that Vibhu isn’t going to change his name. Vibhu agrees with David. David also tells Anu that in their family names ending with “ti” is followed by their forefathers. Anu asks David, why is his name not ending with “ti”? David tells Anu that his real name is Madhumati. Anu tells David that she’ll give him 10% of his business profit. David straight-up tells Vibhu to change his name. Vibhu agrees. Anu, David and Vibhu are sitting together and watching Anu’s beauty cream advertisement. Anu asks David, how was the advertisement? David says it was good. Vibhu asks Anu, why did she take Tiwari in her advertisement? Anu says he’s her business partner.

Later in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhu says that he’s more handsome than him and also knows how to act. Anu tells Vibhu she can’t help with that. Tiwari walks in and sits with David. Tiwari tells Anu that he went to a lawyer, and successfully changed Vibhu’s name. Vibhu says he’s not changing his name permanently. Anu asks Vibhu, why is he disagreeing with his own words. Vibhu asks David for help. David ignores him. Tillu and Teeka are putting cream boxes inside the loading vehicle. Angoori comes outside and greets Teeka and Tillu. Teeka and Tillu greets her back. Angoori tells them that she’s here to invite them. Teeka and Tillu get excited. Vibhu also comes outside. Angoori greets Vibhu by taking his name. Vibhu starts crying.

Angoori asks Vibhu why is he crying. Vibhu says his name is getting changed. Angoori ignores it and tells him that Lalit’s birthday is coming up. Does Vibhu ask if its the same billy goat? Angoori gets angry with Vibhu. Angoori is dressed up and her house is decorated and arranged for Lalit’s birthday. Dr Gupta, Prem and Masterji are sitting together. Teeka and Tillu walk in and greet Angoori. Angoori thanked them for arriving. Teeka and Tillu give their blessings to Lalit. Rusa also walks in and greets Angoori. Rusa asks Angoori where is the birthday boy. Angoori says Lalit is the birthday boy. Rusa asks, this billy goat? Angoori yes, it’s more than a goat, even more than a friend for her. Rusa gives her condolences to Lalit too. Anu along with David and Vibhu walks in. Angoori introduces Anu to Lalit. Anu asks if this goat is Lalit. Angroori says, yes.

Lastly in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Anu says that she respects Angoori’s emotions. Vibhu places grass for Lalit on the table. Tiwari shows up. Angoori asks Tiwari, why did he get late. Tiwari says he was on a call regarding his new business. Anu asks Tiwari, is everything alright? Tiwari says everything is fine. Anu asks Tiwari if he announced the name of Vibhu. Tiwari stands up and announces that Vibhu’s new name is Karamchand, and everyone is requested to call him by his new name only. Angoori stares at Vibhu, with anger in her eyes. Master Ji asks Tiwari why did Vibhu change his name. Tiwari tells that they needed a new business partner name Karamchand, so, to fulfil that need, they decided to change his name. Angoori is still staring at Vibhu. Angoori walks up to Vibhu and slaps him. Everyone gets shocked. Angoori faints after slapping Vibhu.

