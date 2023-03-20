Sumbul Touqeer is a popular Indian Television actress. She has also worked in other serials and films. The diva rose to fame from her debut TV show Imlie. She soon became a household name and entertained the audience with her acting skills. She also appeared in Bigg Boss season 16 and made it to the headlines every day. However, this might make you wonder what her net worth is.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Net Worth Sumbul is one of the most popular actresses in the Television industry. She charges 50k per episode. Her monthly income is around 10 lakhs, as per the reports of Celebwale. And she charged 12 lakhs per week in Bigg Boss 16. And Sumbul Touqeer’s Net Worth is around 7 crores(2021).

Sumbul Touqeer’s Age Sumbul was born on 15 November 2003 in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. At present, she is just 19 years old. Also, she was the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 16, who made a huge buzz with her performance on the show.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Height Sumbul is just 19 years young and a beautiful TV actress. Her personality is attractive and charming. She is quite fit and maintained. The diva sticks to a strict diet to keep herself in shape. Her body measurements are 30-22-30. While her height is 163cm, and her body weight is approx 55 Kg or 121 Ibs. She ranks among the most gorgeous dancers. Not just this, she is hot and beautiful too.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Family Sumbul Touqeer belonged to a middle-class family. Her father’s name is Tauqir Hasan Khan. There is no particular information about her mother as her father got divorced when Sumbul was just 6 years old. Sumbul also has a younger sister named Saniya Touqeer, a child actress.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Sumbul wanted her father, Tauqir Hasan Khan, to marry again, but he never did. Her father is a choreographer in TV serials. Also, he has worked in several dance reality shows and encouraged his daughter to make a career in the entertainment industry. Talking about her father, Sumbul, in an interview, said, “My parents got divorced when I was six, though life was different yet not difficult as I loved my dad who took care of me and my sister like a father and mother, both. My father used to wake us up for school, get us ready, prepare our breakfast and then after we used to go to school he would go to work. I was very close to my mother till we were in Delhi, my father didn’t have any problems with that. But after we shifted to Mumbai, I lost touch with my mother.”

Sumbul Touqeer’s Boyfriend Sumbul is rumored to be in a relationship with her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. However, there has not been any confirmation of these rumors.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Career And Shows Show/Film Year Character Chandragupta Maurya-2011-Shubhada DID Lil Masters-2015-Contestant Jodha Akbar-2013-Side Role Waaris-2016- Side Role Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein-2019-Side Role Ghar Ki Jyoti-2019-Side Role Vaaste (Music Video)-2019-Suporting Role Imlie-2020-Main Lead Imlie Bigg Boss 16- 2022-Contestant Sumbul Touqeer’s Other Details Other Name- Ezza Touqeer Khan Nickname- Gungun Fame-Imlie DOB-15 November, 2003 Religion-Islam Hobbies-Dancing and Singing School- NTCC High School in Malad West, Mumbai Marital Status: Unmarried

Sumbul Touqeer’s Social Media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) Sumbul is quite active on social media platforms and often treats fans with her daily updates. Her pictures, videos, and reels are engaging and keep us hooked to the screen. Instagram- 1.3m Facebook-78k Twitter- 27.7k