ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt

Kavit Dutt will be seen playing the role of a cop in the thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt. He will also be seen enacting a cop's role in Sony TV's Crime Patrol. Read the news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 12:14:47
Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt 837838

Actor Kavit Dutt enjoys playing the role of the cop, and has got this opportunity more than once in the recent time. Kavit who was recently seen shooting for Sony TV’s Crime Patrol in the role of a cop will also be seen in an upcoming web series which is directed by popular Director Dev Dutt. Tentatively titled Wabasta, the series is a thriller shot in Indore. The beauty of this series is that the team got to shoot at the real locations in and around Indore.

Kavit plays the role of a father who finds his kids to be dead. Kavit has been featured in TV projects Doli Saja Ke, Ardhangini, Fear Factor, Rahe Tera Aashirwa etc.

Talking about the web series, it will have a gripping storyline and a thrill seen never-before.

For the uninitiated, he will also be seen playing a cop in Crime Patrol on Sony TV. We hear that it is a very nicely told emotional story.

We buzzed Kavit but did not get through to comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starter Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV

Exclusive: Sushant Divgikar bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

Exclusive: Child actor Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf 

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur 837860
My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur
I wish to create a bigger impact as Savi Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with every passing day: Bhavika Sharma 837833
I wish to create a bigger impact as Savi Virat Chavan with every passing day in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma
Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films' web series Pill 837821
Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films’ web series Pill
Opinion: Star Plus' Calculated Generation Leaps Hit The Bull's Eye 837757
Opinion: Star Plus’ Calculated Generation Leaps Hit The Bull’s Eye
I am an avid book reader, and love to dwell into different genres: Simron Upadhyay 837717
I am an avid book reader, and love to dwell into different genres: Simron Upadhyay
I always make an effort to find time for myself: Rahul Sharma 837714
I always make an effort to find time for myself: Rahul Sharma
Latest Stories
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why 837882
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why
Exclusive: My Name is Khan fame Arjan Singh Aujla bags Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf 837876
Exclusive: My Name is Khan fame Arjan Singh Aujla bags Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi and Prachi’s face off at the mall 837873
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi and Prachi’s face off at the mall
Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta make an appearance in Sony SAB's Vanshaj for the Mahajan Group's 75th Anniversary 837870
Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta make an appearance in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj for the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary
Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Ferociously Smashes Pakistani With His Action 837866
Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Ferociously Smashes Pakistani With His Action
It is the political game that gives birth to hatred: Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol on animosity between India and Pakistan 837864
It is the political game that gives birth to hatred: Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol on animosity between India and Pakistan
Read Latest News