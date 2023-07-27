Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt

Actor Kavit Dutt enjoys playing the role of the cop, and has got this opportunity more than once in the recent time. Kavit who was recently seen shooting for Sony TV’s Crime Patrol in the role of a cop will also be seen in an upcoming web series which is directed by popular Director Dev Dutt. Tentatively titled Wabasta, the series is a thriller shot in Indore. The beauty of this series is that the team got to shoot at the real locations in and around Indore.

Kavit plays the role of a father who finds his kids to be dead. Kavit has been featured in TV projects Doli Saja Ke, Ardhangini, Fear Factor, Rahe Tera Aashirwa etc.

Talking about the web series, it will have a gripping storyline and a thrill seen never-before.

For the uninitiated, he will also be seen playing a cop in Crime Patrol on Sony TV. We hear that it is a very nicely told emotional story.

We buzzed Kavit but did not get through to comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

