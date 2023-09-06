Digital | News

Manish Khanna the versatile actor who will be seen in Zee TV's Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, will also be a part of an upcoming web series for Amazon miniTV. Read it here.

Actor Manish Khanna seems to be having a busy schedule, working on many characters at the same time. Manish who is known for his negative performances on TV and the web, is presently shooting for a web series for Amazon miniTV. This yet-untitled series will be a drama thriller series is what we hear. The series is produced by Genk Studio.

Recently, we wrote about Manish Khanna being a part of the upcoming Zee TV show titled Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, starring Manasi Joshi Roy. This is a Guruodev Bhalla Productions show. Manish Khanna was also seen in the tragic and shocking track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which resulted in the death of the leads, Sai and Virat.

Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Morani Brothers’ next for Zee TV, Ik Kudi Punjab Dii

We buzzed Manish Khanna but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Anuj Sharmma to feature in Rrahul Mevawala’s series Forever

Exclusive: Father-son duo Deepak Chadha and Jeevansh Chadha to feature in Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever