Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Krunal Pandit bags web series Plot 1/2

Pandya Store fame Krunal Pandit will be part of the cast of the upcoming web series, Plot 1/2. The series is produced by Rusk Media and will be for the upcoming OTT platform, Epic 2.0.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Jul,2023 16:14:10
Versatile actor Krunal Pandit who was recently seen in the Star Plus show Pandya Store, has bagged yet another project in the OTT space. He has been doing well for himself, having featured in projects Maja Ma, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga etc in recent times. Now, he is shooting for the upcoming web series titled Plot 1/2, which will be for the new OTT platform Epic 2.0. This series is produced by Rusk Media, and is being made for a new OTT platform by name Epic 2.0.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm writing about the series and its stellar cast. We wrote about Nishant Malkani and Shivya Pathania playing the leads. We also wrote about actors Ashish Chaturvedi, Payas Pandit, Ravi Jhankal, Ankit Bhatia, Ananya Dwivedi being part of the web series. The series is directed by Prabal Baruah. If you have not read it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Krunal Pandit bagging a prime role in the series. He will be seen in an interesting role, is what we hear.

We buzzed Krunal but did not hear from him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

