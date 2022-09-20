India Gaming Awards- OST by DJ Monty shall serve some groovy pointed foot-tapping musical entangles to the listeners (gamers). It would be pitched as the main theme music to India’s Biggest ever Gaming Awards that was organised by IWMBuzz. The glittery, star-studded night, the prestigious gaming awards organized in association with KFC India and Loco was marked by glamour and entertainment, witnessing the presence of celebrated gamers in the country.

And with the resounding success of the show, IWMBuzz has exclusively released the full OST, which you can look up on YouTube. It begins with a crazy aura, with hallucinating visuals while it electrifies with the intensity loop. DJ Monty also exalts his artistry as he adds a light tone to the heavy beats, fuelling it and equipoising it on parallel levels; which eventually leaves us on the hook.

The gala night saw some of the biggest gaming stars and popular faces such as Dynamo Gaming, Mortal, Kaashplays, Kanika Gaming, Payal Gaming, Scout, Eagle Gaming, Mavi, Saumraj, Raunak, Mili Kya Mili, amongst others from the entertainment industry in attendance, making heads turn with their stylish soirees & signature styles

Siddhartha Laik, Founder, and Editor-in-Chief, IWMBuzz, shares “India Gaming Awards is another feather in our cap. We worked hard to curate an IP which has wings to scale. The night was epic with the real gaming heroes being honoured. The OST is a salute to the ever growing gaming community in India.”