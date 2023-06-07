Everything in black makes me feel sexy: Kimmy Nagpal

Kimmy Nagpal who has been part of many commercials, is an internet sensation today!! Her videos are widely watched and go viral instantly. Kimmy is a fashion diva and has her trendy ways and ideas to stay cool in her own style statement.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kimmy talks about her fashion secrets. She lets out big secrets related to her fashion and styling.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Direct, confident, and independent
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
I will never get rid of my favourite black dress
What style makes you feel sexy:
Everything is better in Black
Your fashion inspiration:
Collect images. Look for inspiration online, on social media, and in magazines.
What would be your dress to kill be for a perfect date:
A red body-fit dress
Jackets or hats:
Hats
Sweatshirt or shirt:
Sweatshirt
Indian or western:
Western
Jeans or pyjama:
Pyjama
Favourite Beachwear Fashion:
There’s nothing quite as cute and versatile as a simple white dress.
Fashion Advise to fans:
The fashion advice I would say would be just to do what makes you feel comfortable because when you feel your best, everybody else can feel it too.