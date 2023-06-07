Everything in black makes me feel sexy: Kimmy Nagpal

Kimmy Nagpal who has been part of many commercials, is an internet sensation today!! Her videos are widely watched and go viral instantly. Kimmy is a fashion diva and has her trendy ways and ideas to stay cool in her own style statement.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kimmy talks about her fashion secrets. She lets out big secrets related to her fashion and styling.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Direct, confident, and independent

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

I will never get rid of my favourite black dress

What style makes you feel sexy:

Everything is better in Black

Your fashion inspiration:

Collect images. Look for inspiration online, on social media, and in magazines.

What would be your dress to kill be for a perfect date:

A red body-fit dress

Jackets or hats:

Hats

Sweatshirt or shirt:

Sweatshirt

Indian or western:

Western

Jeans or pyjama:

Pyjama

Favourite Beachwear Fashion:

There’s nothing quite as cute and versatile as a simple white dress.

Fashion Advise to fans:

The fashion advice I would say would be just to do what makes you feel comfortable because when you feel your best, everybody else can feel it too.

