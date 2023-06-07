ADVERTISEMENT
Everything in black makes me feel sexy: Kimmy Nagpal

Kimmy Nagpal the talented social media star is a fashionista to the core. Here she gives out her fashion secrets for our segment on Fashion in IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jun,2023 11:14:34
Kimmy Nagpal who has been part of many commercials, is an internet sensation today!! Her videos are widely watched and go viral instantly. Kimmy is a fashion diva and has her trendy ways and ideas to stay cool in her own style statement.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kimmy talks about her fashion secrets. She lets out big secrets related to her fashion and styling.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Direct, confident, and independent

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

I will never get rid of my favourite black dress

What style makes you feel sexy:

Everything is better in Black

Your fashion inspiration:

Collect images. Look for inspiration online, on social media, and in magazines.

What would be your dress to kill be for a perfect date:

A red body-fit dress

Jackets or hats:

Hats

Sweatshirt or shirt:

Sweatshirt

Indian or western:

Western

Jeans or pyjama:

Pyjama

Favourite Beachwear Fashion:

There’s nothing quite as cute and versatile as a simple white dress.

Fashion Advise to fans:

The fashion advice I would say would be just to do what makes you feel comfortable because when you feel your best, everybody else can feel it too.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

