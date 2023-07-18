ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Child actor Hardika Sharma to play the lead in film Mission Rafa

Child actor Hardika Sharma who will be seen in Chhorii 2, has bagged yet another plump role in the upcoming film Mission Rafa. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 15:20:06
Child actor Hardika Sharma who is busy working her way into Bollywood has already shot some noteworthy and promising projects for the big screen like Chhorii 2. She will be seen featuring in the Ananya Panday film Call Me Bae. Hardika who starred in the Yami Gautam digital film A Thursday, has also been seen in Hungama 2.

Now, she is busy shooting for her next film in Punjab. We hear that she is part of the cast of the film Mission Rafa. The film is produced by SBJ Productions and Sunny Nagra. The film is directed by Praveen Bishnoi.

We hear that Hardika will play the main character in the film, that of Rafa.

Hardika will also be seen in the upcoming short film Soni Ki Sweety wherein again she plays the lead role. This film is produced by Akshay B. P. Singh.

We buzzed Hardika but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade 

Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

