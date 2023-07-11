Exclusive: Child actor Kevin Charadva to feature in Ranveer Singh starrer film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Child actor Kevin Charadva who is presently seen in the new Sony TV show Barsatein – Mausam Pyar Ka, is happy to be a part of the cast of Ranveer Singh’s next!! He will be seen in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in central roles. The film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is slated to release on 28 July 2023. The film has been written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.

We now hear of Kevin playing an interesting role in the film. As we know, the film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu and Kashmir. The film is about Rocky Randhawa, a loud and flamboyant Punjabi man, and Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist. After facing family opposition to their relationship, they decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

We buzzed Kevin but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli