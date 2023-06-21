Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot

Actor Harsh Gahlot who is known for featuring in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos like Tu Meri Jaan Hai, Ex, RX100, Attitude, Yaad Maregi etc, is a frank speaker.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Harsh takes our Rapid Fire questions.
Check them here.
Describe yourself in 3 words:
Calm, mischievous and handsome.
Are you a tattoo person?
Big yes.
If you could be from any other era, what would it be?
My school days.
If you had one superpower, what would it be?
I wish I could speak to dogs.
Would you date a fan?
After taking permission from my wife.
Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?
Very Loud.. Jail karawaegi re chori jail karawegi, the Haryanvi song.
Any wild dream you have seen:
That somebody is chasing me and I fell down.
Your biggest of wildest fear:
Height phobia
Your dream destination:
Egypt.
Your favourite past time?
I had a foundation (Dog Dayz Foundation) for stray dogs which is no longer running due to my accident. I hope to have it soon again. I love spending time there.
