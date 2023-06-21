ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot

Harsh Gahlot the actor who has featured in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos takes our Rapid Fire segment at IWMBuzz.com. Read here to know his answers.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jun,2023 13:02:29
Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot

Actor Harsh Gahlot who is known for featuring in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos like Tu Meri Jaan Hai, Ex, RX100, Attitude, Yaad Maregi etc, is a frank speaker.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Harsh takes our Rapid Fire questions.

Check them here.

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Calm, mischievous and handsome.

Are you a tattoo person?

Big yes.

If you could be from any other era, what would it be?

My school days.

If you had one superpower, what would it be?

I wish I could speak to dogs.

Would you date a fan?

After taking permission from my wife.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

Very Loud.. Jail karawaegi re chori jail karawegi, the Haryanvi song.

Any wild dream you have seen:

That somebody is chasing me and I fell down.

Your biggest of wildest fear:

Height phobia

Your dream destination:

Egypt.

Your favourite past time?

I had a foundation (Dog Dayz Foundation) for stray dogs which is no longer running due to my accident. I hope to have it soon again. I love spending time there.

Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show 

Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus

Exclusive: Ankita Mayank Sharma bags Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show 

Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2

I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day
Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day
Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Latest Stories
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
The best way to burn the calories is to play sports: Mridul Madhok
The best way to burn the calories is to play sports: Mridul Madhok
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi undergoes style transformation for finale performance
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi undergoes style transformation for finale performance
Nia Sharma Plays Football In Street With Little Kid, Enjoys Her Vacation Like Queen
Nia Sharma Plays Football In Street With Little Kid, Enjoys Her Vacation Like Queen
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
What’s cooking at Hansika Motwani’s end?
What’s cooking at Hansika Motwani’s end?
Read Latest News