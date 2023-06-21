Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot

Actor Harsh Gahlot who is known for featuring in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos like Tu Meri Jaan Hai, Ex, RX100, Attitude, Yaad Maregi etc, is a frank speaker.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Harsh takes our Rapid Fire questions.

Check them here.

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Calm, mischievous and handsome.

Are you a tattoo person?

Big yes.

If you could be from any other era, what would it be?

My school days.

If you had one superpower, what would it be?

I wish I could speak to dogs.

Would you date a fan?

After taking permission from my wife.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

Very Loud.. Jail karawaegi re chori jail karawegi, the Haryanvi song.

Any wild dream you have seen:

That somebody is chasing me and I fell down.

Your biggest of wildest fear:

Height phobia

Your dream destination:

Egypt.

Your favourite past time?

I had a foundation (Dog Dayz Foundation) for stray dogs which is no longer running due to my accident. I hope to have it soon again. I love spending time there.

Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show

Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus

Exclusive: Ankita Mayank Sharma bags Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show

Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2

I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri