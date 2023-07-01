ADVERTISEMENT
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala

Manjiri Pupala who was recently seen in the web series Dahaad, talks about her liking for music and how music helps her. Read to know her unique music taste here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 17:33:36
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala

Actress Manjiri Pupala who was seen in a very realistic portrayal in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma and others, is a music lover in the true sense. She seeks solace and comfort by listening to songs and music that pleases her ear. She has a good taste of music and her favourites are mostly unique gems in the musical world.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Manjiri talks about her passion to listening to music.

Read here.

What is your go-to song?

Jeena issi ka naam hai from the old film Anari and Can’t Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Teri Dastaan from Hichki

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

It is as significant as Dreaming…

What is your favourite song?

Maula – e – kull by Abeeda Parveen

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Dilbaro – from the film Raazi and Feeling Good by Nina Simon

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Sairat by Ajay Atul and I am an Albatraoz by Aron Chupa

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Moh Moh ke Dhaage, Dos Oruguitas by Sabastian Yatra and LUCKY by Jason Mraz

A song that describes your family:

Un poco loco from the film Coco

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh



Read Latest News