HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame

Gulki Joshi is a versatile actress who was last seen bagging all the limelight in Sony SAB’s popular show Maddam Sir. Gulki feels that there need to be friends around to motivate and inspire oneself. Well, yes, the time is right to celebrate friendship and talk about the dear friends who have mattered the most to us!! 6 August is celebrated as International Friendship Day, and today we have Gulki standing tall, talking about her best friends. Are you all ready to celebrate this blessed moment with your friends?

Says Gulki, My closest friends are not from the industry. It is a mixed bag of school/college/random connections. They keep me real and also motivated at the same time.”

Gulki talks about the attributes that she looks for in her friends. “The most important attribute for a friend is to be non-judgmental and able to laugh at the weirdest non-laughable situations. I can’t be friends with people who are too “normal”. I like the crazy ones.”

Wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com Happy Friendship Day!!

