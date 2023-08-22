ADVERTISEMENT
I love reading autobiographies: Poorva Gokhale

Actress Poorva Gokhale who is presently seen in Sony TV's Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, gets into a conversation with IWMBuzz.com, where she takes our Rapid Fire questions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 13:40:29
Actress Poorva Gokhale who played the negative lead in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein, is presently seen being part of the cast of Sony TV’s newly launched Balaji Telefilms show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. She is seen in the role of Kadambari Devi Lamba, in the show which has Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon playing the leads. Poorva connected with IWMBuzz.com where she talked about her insights on life, as she took our Rapid Fire questions.

Yes, you can check her frank answers here.

Read them.

The super power you want to have:

Go back in time… childhood

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Can’t think of any

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Another day… another chance to breathe

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Gardening

What kind of books you like to read:

Autobiography

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Mostly open

