Exclusive: Atin Taneja bags Colors show Krishna Mohini

Actor Atin Taneja who has featured in TV shows Parashuram, Kumkum Bhagya etc, has bagged his next show on TV. He has been roped in to play an integral part in Colors’ upcoming show Krishna Mohini. Produced by Boyhood Productions, Krishna Mohini is a relatable tale of a sister’s journey in giving her brother the best of life. As we know, Krishna Mohini has Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha and Ketaki Kulkarni playing the leads.

We now hear of Atin playing the cousin brother of the female lead, essayed by Debattama Saha.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

