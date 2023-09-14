Television | News

Rani Chatterjee the talented Bhojpuri artist is presently in advanced talk for an integral role in Raakesh Paswan's new Nazara show, Beti Hamari Anmol. Read this news here.

Bhojpuri film actress Rani Chatterjee who made her debut with Sasura Bada Paisawala is a known name in the entertainment industry!! Extremely popular for her graceful looks and effortless portrayals, Rani was last seen in Hindi TV in Mast Mauli on Dangal. Now, Rani is in advanced talks for Producer Raakesh Paswan’s new show for Nazara titled Beti Hamari Anmol. The banner producing this show will be Blark Entertainment.

A reliable source tells us, “The channel and makers are keen on roping in Rani Chatterjee for a pivotal role in the new Nazara show. Talks are presently happening, and are more or less locked. However, given the time we are in, things need to get clear on paper too, to be considered as final.”

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actors Pratham Kunwar and Juhi Aslam playing the leads in the show. We have also written about Kapil Soni being part of the cast.

Now, we hear that Rani in all likelihood will be joining the cast to play one of the integral roles.

We buzzed Rani but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.