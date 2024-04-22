Television | News

Exclusive: Pankaj Bhatia joins the cast of Sony TV’s Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak

Pankaj Bhatia who was last seen in Colors' Saavi Ki Savaari, will play an integral role in the Sony TV show Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma's LSD Films. Read this exclusive newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Exclusive: Pankaj Bhatia joins the cast of Sony TV's Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak 892178

Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak the upcoming Sony TV show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films, has come up with a captivating promo that introduces the broad concept of the story and its prime characters. The show has Abhishek Nigam, Sayli Salunkhe and Anushka Merchande playing the main leads. The promo gives a glimpse of the shattered life of a mother who loses her daughters owing to a terrible accident. The daughter lives with a new identity, and the narrator asks the impertinent question of whether the girl will get back to her roots and her real family.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande playing the main roles. We also wrote about Sumukhi Pendse playing a prime character in the show. If you have missed reading these exclusive, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande to play leads in LSD Films’ new Sony TV show

Exclusive: Sumukhi Pendse joins the cast of LSD Films’ new show for Sony TV

Now, we hear of Pankaj Bhatia playing a crucial role in the show. Pankaj who was last seen in the Colors’ show Saavi Ki Savaari will join the cast in an integral role.

We buzzed Pankaj, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Related Post

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar & Ayesha Khan get candid talking about post-Bigg Boss life & other projects 892046
EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar & Ayesha Khan get candid talking about post-Bigg Boss life & other projects
My favourite IPL 2024 moment was when Mumbai Indians exhibited a spectacular batting display in Mumbai: Kunwar Amar of Anupamaa fame 892033
My favourite IPL 2024 moment was when Mumbai Indians exhibited a spectacular batting display in Mumbai: Kunwar Amar of Anupamaa fame
Rabb Se Hai Dua took a leap, and I immediately gave a mock shoot for Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Saarvie Omana on bagging her next show in quick time 891919
Rabb Se Hai Dua took a leap, and I immediately gave a mock shoot for Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Saarvie Omana
Exclusive: Mona Vasu to make a comeback with Sunshine Productions' web series Knock Knock for Amazon miniTV 891888
Exclusive: Mona Vasu to make a comeback with Sunshine Productions' web series Knock Knock for Amazon miniTV
Exclusive: Vikram Singh Rathod joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan Chudail 891885
Exclusive: Vikram Singh Rathod joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan Chudail
Auto Draft 891849
MUST READ: Akshay Kumar: The Spent Force of Bollywood?
Do Aur Do Pyaar 891854
Review of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar': Satisfies the craving of having a funny, light-hearted & intelligent romcom while being a warm hug
Exclusive: Shruti Bhist joins Namish Taneja as the female lead in Ved Raj's next for Colors? 891805
Exclusive: Shruti Bhist joins Namish Taneja as the female lead in Ved Raj's next for Colors?
Exclusive: Jyoti Mukherji joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan Chudail 891786
Exclusive: Jyoti Mukherji joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan Chudail
Exclusive: Kush Jotwani and Aadhya Anand to play leads in Sunshine Productions' web series for Amazon miniTV 891782
Exclusive: Kush Jotwani and Aadhya Anand to play leads in Sunshine Productions' web series for Amazon miniTV