Exclusive: Pankaj Bhatia joins the cast of Sony TV’s Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak

Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak the upcoming Sony TV show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films, has come up with a captivating promo that introduces the broad concept of the story and its prime characters. The show has Abhishek Nigam, Sayli Salunkhe and Anushka Merchande playing the main leads. The promo gives a glimpse of the shattered life of a mother who loses her daughters owing to a terrible accident. The daughter lives with a new identity, and the narrator asks the impertinent question of whether the girl will get back to her roots and her real family.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande playing the main roles. We also wrote about Sumukhi Pendse playing a prime character in the show. If you have missed reading these exclusive, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande to play leads in LSD Films’ new Sony TV show

Exclusive: Sumukhi Pendse joins the cast of LSD Films’ new show for Sony TV

Now, we hear of Pankaj Bhatia playing a crucial role in the show. Pankaj who was last seen in the Colors’ show Saavi Ki Savaari will join the cast in an integral role.

We buzzed Pankaj, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.