Television | News

Sachin Parikh recently shot for the DD National project, Swaraj produced by Contiloe. He donned three different get-ups to portray the freedom fighter's journey. Read to know about it here.

Versatile actor Sachin Parikh who is presently seen in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, recently took up the challenge of donning three different aged get-ups for his role in Contiloe’s Swaraj. As we know, this show for DD National is produced by Contiloe and is executed by our Honourable Prime Minister’s cultural department. It is about the tales of unsung freedom fighters.

Sachin donned the role of freedom fighter Baba Raghav Das wherein he played the character from the ages of 42 to 75.

Says Sachin, “This was a very challenging experience, as I played the role of Baba Raghav Das and portrayed his journey with three different get-ups. Swaraj is a prestigious project and I am happy with this experience.”

Recently, IWMBuzz.com interviewed Raajvir Siingh who played the role of Hardayal Mathur in Swaraj, made by Contiloe. We have also recently talked to Vihan V Verma who played the role of Ram Prasad Bismil.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

#HappyTeachersDay: My constant teacher in my life has been my father: Karanvir Sharma

#HappyTeachersDay: The day should be celebrated with huge enthusiasm always: Kaveri Priyam

#HappyTeachersDay: The biggest teacher is life itself: Vijayendra Kumeria of Teri Meri Doriyaann fame

#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: This year my mom plans to dress me up as Lord Krishna: Vidhaan Sharma

#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: I got the first prize in a fancy dress competition where I dressed up as Lord Krishna: Krish Chugh