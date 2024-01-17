Exclusive: Suhaagan actress Garima Kishnani meets with an accident on set

Television | News

Garima Kishnani was performing a scene involving a scooty when she unexpectedly fell, resulting in a painful injury to her leg.

Author: Manisha Suthar
Garima Kishnani, the talented actress, currently gracing the screen as Bindiya in Colors TV’s show Suhaagan, met with an accident on the sets that has left her with a significant leg injury. According to a reliable source from the set, Garima was performing a scene involving a scooty when she unexpectedly fell, resulting in a painful injury to her leg. The accident has left the actress in a state of distress.

Upon reaching out to Garima for a statement on the incident, she confirmed the unfortunate news while expressing her pain and discomfort. In a heartfelt response, she said, “Yes, it is true that I injured my leg, and I am in pain as I am badly hurt.”

The show’s production team and fellow cast members are undoubtedly rallying around Garima during this challenging time, ensuring that she receives the necessary support and care for her recovery. We bring you exclusive the photos of the incident that happened on the set.

We wish Garima a speedy recovery!

