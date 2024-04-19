Exclusive: Vikram Singh Rathod joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan Chudail

Young actor Vikram Singh Rathod who has featured in projects Ragini MMS 2, Hustlers, Qurbaan Hua etc, has been roped in to play a crucial role in Colors’ supernatural show produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures. As we know, the show has popular face Nia Sharma playing the titular role of the Chudail. The show has Zayn Ibad Khan of Aashiqana fame and Debchandrima Singha Roy playing the leads.

The story of Suhaagan Chudail will revolve around a couple, and how the man will be in the trap of a chudail, and how the wife will try to save her husband from this trap.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy bagging the main lead’s role. She has been part of Bengali projects like Preme Pora Baron, Shaheber Chithi, Homestay Murders, Sanjher Bhatti, Kajallata etc. We also reported about Dinesh Mehta, Jyoti Mukherji bagging key roles. You can check the story here.

We now hear of Vikram Singh Rathod playing an interesting part in the show.

