Months After Fight Imlie Fame Sumbul Touqeer And Fahmaan Khan Unite, Spend Quality Time

Sumbul Touqeer is a popular Indian actress who rose to fame with her role of ‘Imlie’ in the popular show Imlie on StarPlus. The actress paired alongside Gashmeer Mahajani earlier, but Fahmaan Khan replaced him later. The actress shared a great bond with Fahmaan, and the duo were often spotted together, whether attending events or going out. However, the duo parted ways in their friendship after Sumbul’s father didn’t like their equation. However, months later, the best friends reunited, enjoying quality time.

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan reunite months after the fight, proving everything is fine between the two now. The YouTube channel Saas Bahu Aur Saazish captured the two enjoying quality time together. As per the photos, Sumbul and Fahmaan stepped out, enjoying chilling time in nature as they walked on the road during the monsoon season. During their fun time, Fahmaan also picked Sumbul and enjoyed their time together. Wearing casual outfits, the best friends had a great time.

Sumbul Touqeer currently plays Kavya in Sony TV’s popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon alongside Mishkat Verma. She shares a great bond with Mishkat, too, and we often witness their chemistry on social media. On the other hand, Fahmaan Khan portrayed Aryaman Mehta in Colors TV’s Krishna Mohini opposite Debattama Saha.