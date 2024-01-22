Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Munawar and Mannara face tough questions of media

Journalists from the media entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, injecting a new level of intensity into the already dramatic reality show. One of the most anticipated moments of the press conference will be Munawar Faruqui’s response to a pointed inquiry about whether he feels ‘Munna badnaam hua Bigg Boss ke liye’ due to the intrusion into his personal life on the reality show.

Munawar, with his trademark wit, retorts, “Bigg Boss ne iss baar mohalle mein 3 makaan basaye, aur mere ek do ujaad diye.” Simultaneously, Mannara Chopra finds herself in the hot seat, accused of playing the victim while victimizing others. The actress faces allegations of not showing respect towards her fellow female contestants. Ankita, known for her candidness, jumps into the conversation, expressing her annoyance at Mannara calling Vicky ‘Vicky Bhai.’ Ankita explains that what might be a joke for Vicky is not perceived the same way by her.

In a heated exchange, Mannara questions why Vicky never intervened, pledging not to communicate with him for the remainder of the season. As the press conference unfolds, the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house reach a boiling point, promising viewers more twists and turns in the upcoming episodes.

Keep reading IWMBuzz for more updates.

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 – 21 January): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Also Read: Exclusive: Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sheen Dass to play leads in Rajshri Production’s next Sangamarmar on Jio Studios